Opposition Parties To File Police Complaint Against Assam BJP Over AI Video

Opposition parties in Assam have said they will lodge a police complaint against the BJP over a controversial artificial intelligence-generated video circulated on social media.

The video, posted on the official X handle of the Assam BJP (@BJP4Assam), suggested that the state faces a "Muslim takeover." The post drew sharp criticism from several political leaders, including Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, who accused the BJP of seeking to create a "Muslim-free India."

Assam Congress chief and deputy leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, condemned the video, saying it misrepresents Assamese society and its traditions.

"The words, actions and images produced by the BJP IT cell do not even have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society," he wrote on X.

"Assam has been nurtured by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Azan Pir, Swargadeo Siukapha, Lachit Borphukan and Bhupen Hazarika. People linked to smuggling of cattle, coal, betel leaves or drugs will not dictate to the Assamese mind. The proud and great state of Assam deserves politicians who help its people reach new heights," he added.

Mr Gogoi said the Congress party would file a formal police complaint in Guwahati.

In another post, he outlined his party's vision for the state: "We want to build a society of pilots, engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, bankers and business owners. We want to see an Assam where hard work trumps hate, decency matters over hubris, democracy crushes autocracy, and everyone is treated with respect."

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), another key opposition party, also criticised the BJP's video.

"Assam BJP wants to create a sense of fear through this AI video," said Aminul Islam, MLA and general secretary of the AIUDF.

"They want to give the impression to the majority community that if the BJP is not in power there will be a total Muslim takeover. They have pushed such narratives before - sometimes through so-called 'love jihad,' sometimes through 'intellectual jihad.' They are trying to demonise Muslims. This video is a form of hate speech. There should be a suo motu case against it, and we plan to approach the Election Commission," he added.

Responding to the criticism, Assam BJP spokesperson Rupam Goswami defended the video. Speaking to NDTV, he said: "The Assam BJP believes the video reflects the truth about how the state has suffered a demographic shift that has threatened the lives, livelihoods, land and culture of indigenous communities."

The controversy comes at a politically sensitive time in Assam, with opposition parties sharpening their attacks on the BJP ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.