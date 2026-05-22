Opposition MLAs Walk Out Over Governor's Address in Assam Assembly

Opposition on Friday staged a walkout from the Assam assembly, expressing dissatisfaction over Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya's address. The Opposition alleged that several important public issues, including rising prices and the alleged syndicate system in the state, were not adequately addressed in the speech.

Barely five minutes into the governor's speech on the second day of the session, some Opposition lawmakers trooped into the Well of the House. They demanded that the government address core issues like inflation rather than dwelling on achievements.

As a mark of protest, Opposition MLAs walked out of the assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed criticised the governor's address, claiming it focused only on praising the government while ignoring the hardships faced by common people.

He said the address should have reflected the concerns, pain and struggles of the people of Assam instead of only highlighting the achievements of the government.

Ahmed further stated that the Opposition boycotted the governor's speech as they believed important issues affecting the public were left unaddressed in the assembly.

In his speech, the governor said the return of the BJP-led NDA government for a third successive time was a testimony to people's support for the vision of the ruling dispensation, which secured 102 out of 126 seats in the last month's assembly elections.

"This mandate reflects the people's endorsement of peace, economic stability and inclusive development pursued over the past ten years. The achievements in restoring peace have been substantial and historic," he said.

He said the state's GSDP has grown by an annual compounded growth rate of nearly 16 per cent, and Assam was steadily progressing towards becoming a Rs 10 lakh crore economy by 2028-29.