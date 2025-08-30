Opposed To Match, Woman's Family Beats Man, 26, To Death In Maharashtra

The woman's family had called the man on the pretext of discussing the marriage proposal but then beat him to death, said the Maharashtra police. Rameshwar Ghengat was 26.

The incident, which occurred on July 22, was reported from the Sangvi area in Pimpri Chinchwad, near Pune.

Nine people, including the woman's father, have been arrested in the case, said the police, adding two people are still on the run. A case of attempted murder has been filed against all of them.

"A case has been registered against 11 people, including the woman's father, Prashant Sarsar, for beating and killing Rameshwar Ghengat. The search for the other two accused is on," said Jitendra Koli, Senior Police Inspector, Sangvi.

The victim was in a relationship with his relative. The woman's family opposed their marriage, as the man had a criminal background, including a charge of rape against him. Cases were also filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act or POCSO.

Since both were adamant on getting married, the woman's family called the man to discuss the marriage proposal, said the police.

The man, accompanied by his parents, visited the woman's family, said the police.

As a quarrel broke out between the two families, the woman's father and others took Rameshwar to a room and thrashed him brutally, said the police.

Rameshwar was seriously injured in this beating. He was admitted to a private hospital for treatment, but despite the best efforts of the doctors, he could not be saved.

A police case was filed after a complaint by the victim's family.