Kashmir To Lift Curbs From Tomorrow As Protests Over Khamenei's Death Ease

Security restrictions in Kashmir are being eased from tomorrow after week-long curbs were imposed to prevent protests over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, officials said. Internet and prepaid mobile phone services, suspended in the wake of protests, are also being restored.

Authorities had imposed stricter restrictions ahead of Friday's congregational prayers. Except for protests in Budgam, a Shia-dominated town, the day went off peacefully, a senior officer said.

Due to restrictions, Friday prayers could not be held at the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar. According to Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who was placed under house arrest, restrictions were further tightened today, and all the lanes and bylanes leading to the mosque were barricaded. He termed the restrictions "very sad and unfortunate".

Except on Monday, when Mirwaiz had called for a shutdown against the killing of Khamenei, all these days, the shutdown in Kashmir was due to security restrictions aimed at preventing protests.

After peaceful Friday prayers, authorities are gradually easing the restrictions. Lal Chowk, which was sealed off with tin sheets, fencing, and concertina wire after thousands gathered there on Sunday, is seeing signs of ease. Tin sheet fencing around Lal Chowk was removed today, and the city centre will be opened tomorrow.

It's the first time in the last six years that Lal Chowk had to be barricaded with tin sheets and concertina wire to prevent protests in the city centre.

Stricter restrictions were imposed in Shia-dominated areas to disallow any gathering or march towards Lal Chowk. For Shia Muslims, Khamenei was the highest religious authority and his death in the US-Israel bombing triggered massive protests and an outpouring of grief and anger in Kashmir.

From Sunday, internet services remained curtailed, and prepaid mobile phones were suspended as part of preventive measures to maintain law and order.

As part of efforts to restore peace, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also held a meeting with legislators, civil society groups, and religious leaders of the Shia community in Srinagar on Wednesday. He emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and harmony.

Initially, on Sunday, protests and mourning processions remained peaceful. But on Monday, when police disallowed them from marching towards Lal Chowk, protesters turned violent and pelted stones at security forces at several places. Police used tear gas shells and batons to control the situation.

Dozens of suspects involved in stone pelting have been arrested and booked under stringent laws, including the UAPA. Many groups and leaders have demanded the release of arrested youth.