Restrictions Lifted in Kashmir A Week After Protests Over Khamenei's Death

Life across the Kashmir Valley returned to normalcy on Saturday as the administration lifted week-long security restrictions and communication curbs. The measures had been in place following sporadic protests over the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei.

Shops and business establishments have reopened across the region, and public transport has resumed operations. Curbs on internet services and prepaid mobile telephony were also withdrawn. In Srinagar, the iconic Lal Chowk was again bustling with activity after being sealed off with tin fencing and concertina wire for several days, marking the first time in six years that such barricades were deployed at the city centre to prevent gatherings.

The decision to ease restrictions followed a peaceful Friday prayer session across most of the valley. Aside from brief demonstrations in the Shia-dominated town of Budgam, no untoward incidents were reported.

However, the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar remained closed for Friday prayers yesterday. Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, the head priest of the mosque, was placed under house arrest, a move he described as "unfortunate."

The shutdown was triggered by the death of Ayatollah Khamenei in a US-Israel bombing, an event that sparked an outpouring of grief and anger among the region's Shia Muslim community, for whom he was a high religious authority.

While initial mourning processions on Sunday were peaceful, the situation escalated on Monday when protesters attempting to march toward Lal Chowk were intercepted by security forces. The resulting clashes saw stone-pelting from demonstrators and the use of tear gas and batons by police.

The administration has since arrested dozens of suspects involved in the violence, booking them under stringent laws, including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Several local groups and leaders have since demanded their immediate release.