Siblings Headed For Board Exams Beaten To Death In Ambush By Uncle

In a chilling incident that has stunned Madhya Pradesh, a brother and sister carrying their exam admit cards were brutally murdered on their way to the examination centre on Friday morning in Dharampuri village of Sehore district.

The accused, according to the family, is none other than their own uncle, who allegedly lay in wait on the road and attacked the siblings with a stick, turning what should have been the most important academic day of their lives into a scene of unimaginable tragedy.

The victims, Sheetal, 20, and Kuldeep, 18, had left home early to appear for their examination when the attack took place.

Family members say the two were walking towards the exam centre with their admit cards in hand, hoping to secure a better future through education. But barely a short distance from their home, they were ambushed by their uncle Harisingh Malviya, who allegedly assaulted them repeatedly with a stick.

According to the children's father, Jagdish Malviya, the killings were not sudden but part of a calculated conspiracy rooted in an old family dispute. He claims the accused knew that both siblings were scheduled to appear for their exams that morning and deliberately waited on the road to intercept them. "He knew they were going to the exam centre. He was waiting since morning. He has extinguished the light of our family," Jagdish alleged, his voice trembling with grief.

Witnesses and relatives say the brutal blows to the siblings' heads and bodies left them bleeding on the road. Both collapsed at the spot and died before any help could arrive. The admit cards they carried for their exams became haunting symbols of dreams that would never be fulfilled.

News of the double murder spread quickly through Dharampuri, triggering shock and anger among villagers. Police teams led by SDOP Damodar Gupta and Siddiqganj Police Station in charge Raju Singh Baghel rushed to the spot with heavy force to control the situation and secure the area. The bodies were taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

The station in charge, Raju Singh Baghel, said the crime scene has been thoroughly examined and evidence collected. Given the tense atmosphere in the village, additional police personnel have been deployed to prevent any escalation.

Meanwhile, police have launched an intensive manhunt for the accused uncle, Hari Singh Malviya, who fled after the attack. Additional Superintendent of Police Sunita Rawat said multiple teams have been formed and raids are being carried out in forests and suspected hideouts to track him down.

For the grieving family, however, the loss is beyond repair. A morning that began with two siblings stepping out with exam admit cards and hopes of a brighter future ended in a brutal double murder allegedly at the hands of their own blood.