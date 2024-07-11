2 Siblings Drown In Water-Filled Pit In Madhya Pradesh: Police

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, police said (Representational)

Two siblings drowned in a water-filled pit in Gwalior's Mohana area, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening and the siblings have been identified as Seju Khan (5) and his sister Nenu Khan (3), additional superintendent of police Niranjan Sharma told PTI.

"The pit was dug to build the boundary wall of a graveyard. The bodies were retrieved in the early hours of Thursday. A case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway. The contractor involved in the wall construction will be questioned," he added.

