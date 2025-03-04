17-Year-Old Held Hostage, Raped For 5 Days In Madhya Pradesh

A horrifying incident has come to light in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, where a 17-year-old girl was allegedly held hostage and raped for five days by a man she had befriended two years ago.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP, Crime Branch) Krishna Lalchandani told ANI, "We received a complaint at University police station in the district on March 1 in which a victim submitted a written application that she met with a youth during a wedding function in Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. After which she started talking to him and she was in contact with him for about 2 years, then their conversation stopped in between. Recently, the accused phoned her and called her to Jhansi."

The accused had threatened to make a video of her viral if she didn't meet him, prompting her to travel to Jhansi, where the horrific crime took place.

"The accused threatened her that if she fails, he will make her video viral. The survivor alleged that as soon as she went to Jhansi, the accused raped her and forcibly kept her for 5 days. After that, when she returned to Gwalior, she told her parents about the entire incident," ASP Lalchandani said.

The survivor mustered the courage to report the incident to her parents, who accompanied her to the University police station on March 1, 2025, to file a complaint against the accused.

The police have registered an FIR under relevant sections, including the POCSO Act, and are investigating the matter further.

