Man Tries To Meet Married Woman In Madhya Pradesh, Gets Assaulted: Cops

Someone had shot a video of the assault and posted it on social media, police said (Representational)

A man was tied with ropes and assaulted after he tried to meet a married woman, with whom he allegedly had an affair, in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Monday.

A purported video of the incident, which occurred on May 25 under Devgarh police station limit, surfaced on social media. The woman was also beaten up.

Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Jitendra Nagaich said the married woman has been living with her parents for the past two months.

She had called the man to her home when her family members were away, he said.

However, someone informed her family members, who reached the spot and thrashed the man after tying him with ropes, he said. The woman tried to save the man but she was also beaten.

All were brought to the police station but no one filed a complaint, he said.

However, the prohibitory action will be taken against both sides to prevent such incidents, he said.

Gwalior Range Inspector General Arvind Saxena said the police station concerned is investigating the matter.

