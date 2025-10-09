Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka To Balakot Tiramisu: Air Force's Dinner Menu Viral

A dinner menu served during the Indian Air Force's 93rd anniversary celebrations has gone viral - not for the food itself, but for the symbolism. The menu, photographed and widely shared on social media on Wednesday evening, appears to have been from one of the Air Force Day events held at an unspecified location.

Each dish is named after a city or site that the Air Force targeted during Operation Sindoor, the strike launched on May 7, which targeted nine terrorist camps deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Printed under the crest of the IAF, the menu reads:

93 Years of IAF

Infallible, Impervious and Precise

MENU

*

Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala

Rafiqui Rhara Mutton

Bholari Paneer Methi Malai

Sukkur Sham Savera Kofta

Sargodha Dal Makhani

Jacobabad Mewa Pulao

Bahawalpur Naan

*

DESSERTS

Balakot Tiramisu

Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda

Muridke Meetha Pan

Each of the names -- Rawalpindi, Balakot, Bahawalpur, Muzaffarabad, Muridke -- is among the cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that were targeted during Operation Sindoor.

The spread, though unconfirmed officially, coincided with the Air Force's annual celebrations commemorating its formation on October 8, 1932.

Operation Sindoor Targets

Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur - the ideological and operational hub of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group.

Markaz Taiba, Muridke - a sprawling 200-acre Lashkar-e-Taiba compound, one of the most fortified sites hit in the operation.

Markaz Abbas, Kotli - a major JeM training and weapons distribution camp.

Syedna Bilal and Shawai Nalla camps, Muzaffarabad - infiltration points used by sleeper cells.

Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala - a regional logistics hub for LeT operatives.

Sarjal and Tehra Kalan, in PoK - pre-infiltration camps for newly recruited terrorists.

These were precision strikes, carried out by the Indian Air Force using advanced indigenous platforms, and coordinated via the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS).

Air Force Day

At the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh described Operation Sindoor as a "moment of immense pride" for the nation.

Tracing the Air Force's legacy from its 1932 origins to its modern incarnation, Air Chief Marshal Singh recalled milestones across decades of warfare from 1947 to 2025.

"In 1947, we safeguarded Kashmir. In 1965, we struck from the skies. In 1971, we contributed to the creation of a new country. In 1999, we displayed courage in Kargil. In 2019, we eliminated terrorists in Balakot. And this year, we achieved victory over the enemy in Operation Sindoor in just four days. The Indian Air Force has demonstrated capability and valour in every era, upholding the nation's glory," he said.

