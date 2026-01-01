'Operation Sindoor Ongoing, Keeping Close Watch On Enemy': Army Chief

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi on Wednesday said Operation Sindoor is "still ongoing" and every move of the enemy is being closely monitored.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony at the South Western Command in Jaipur, he said the Army, Navy and Air Force jointly engaged nine terrorist camps and infrastructure in Pakistan with precision in just 22 minutes during Operation Sindoor.

"Operation Sindoor is still ongoing, and we are keeping a close watch on every move of the enemy," he said.

He said following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22, 2025, a clear decision was made at the highest level that India would take decisive action.

"Operation Sindoor was the result of this resolve. Within 88 hours, our precision, professionalism and operational superiority forced Pakistan to agree to a ceasefire.

"This was a clear demonstration of the Indian Army's decisive capabilities in upholding national sovereignty and national interests," he said.

He said that in the last year, the number and intensity of armed conflicts worldwide have increased rapidly.

"These global changes underscore a simple truth: only those nations that are prepared succeed," he said.

The Army chief said the situation on the northern border is stable, but continuous vigilance is necessary.

"Our deployment along the LAC is balanced and robust. Furthermore, capacity building and infrastructure development are progressing under a whole-of-nation approach," he said.

He also said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir is sensitive but under the control of the Army.

"The pace of development work in Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in terrorist recruitment being at its lowest level ever. The peaceful conduct of the Shri Amarnath Yatra is a clear indication of confidence and normalcy," he said.

Due to the government's proactive initiatives and the neutral and decisive actions of the security forces in the northeast region, the security situation, particularly in Manipur, has improved significantly, he said.

"Cultural events like Shirui Lily, the resumption of the Durand Cup, and the restoration of the Suspension of Operations agreement are strong indicators of a return to normalcy. Our goal is to ensure that peace and dialogue become permanent," General Dwivedi said.

In the field of Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), he said the Army has done commendable work in neighbouring countries and 10 states.

General Dwivedi highlighted that future wars cannot be won by a single army alone and require a national enterprise. He said the Army is accelerating operational preparedness, modernisation, and functional and administrative efficiency in line with the prime minister's call for "jointness, self-reliance and innovation".

The army chief said important steps are being taken to make the force structure more capable, which includes the formation of the Rudra Brigade, Bhairav Battalion and Shaktiban Regiment.

"Several other concrete steps are also being implemented," he said.

General Dwivedi said indigenously developed equipment will be displayed during the Army Day Parade on Thursday and asserted that all major technology missions include active participation from the Army.

He also highlighted efforts to empower women in the Army.

"Their courage and enthusiasm will also be visible in the parade tomorrow," he added.

