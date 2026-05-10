"Open Hooliganism": Punjab BJP Slams AAP After Alleged Attack On Leaders

Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, alleging that AAP workers and leaders turned a political protest into "open hooliganism" by attacking BJP offices and leaders in Punjab.

Ashwani Sharma specifically accused Balachaur MLA Sukhwinder Sukhi, who recently joined AAP from the Shiromani Akali Dal, of entering the BJP district office in Balachaur (Nawanshahr) along with supporters and allegedly assaulting BJP leaders and vandalising property in the presence of police personnel.

"Arvind Kejriwal has already given corrupt leaders a licence to loot Punjab after inducting them into AAP. Has he now also given them a licence to assault people? Sharma questioned while addressing the media in Chandigarh.

The Punjab BJP chief said similar incidents of "misconduct and intimidation" were also reported from Ludhiana and other places during AAP's statewide protests against the Enforcement Directorate's action against Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora.

Sharma said every political party has a democratic right to protest, but alleged that AAP was attempting to portray action against corruption as an attack on democracy and Punjabiyat.

"Punjab and the Constitution are not under threat. What is actually under threat is AAP's corruption network," he said.

Referring to the ED action, Sharma questioned AAP's "double standards," saying the party supported vigilance investigations against opposition leaders but was now opposing central agency action when its leaders faced scrutiny.

"If vigilance action against others was justified, how has ED action suddenly become wrong?" he asked.

The BJP leader further alleged that police failed to take action against those involved in the Balachaur incident and instead "escorted" the protesters.

"We have no objection to protests, but storming a BJP office and misbehaving with leaders is unacceptable. A case should be registered immediately," Sharma demanded, adding that he would personally visit the Balachaur SSP office to seek action.

Targeting Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Sharma accused the AAP government of "politicising law enforcement" and claimed Punjab was being pushed towards a dangerous political culture similar to West Bengal.

He also criticised AAP leaders for allegedly linking the BJP with Pakistan's ISI in recent statements.

"If there is evidence against the BJP, take legal action instead of making reckless allegations," Sharma said, calling the issue "extremely serious."

The BJP leader asserted that the party would not be intimidated by AAP's politics of pressure and aggression.

"Do not try to threaten BJP workers. We know how to respond politically and democratically," he said.

Meanwhile, Sunil Jakhar, the BJP president, also slammed AAP protestors and tweeted the video of the BJP office where this chaos was caused by AAP supporters.

https://x.com/sunilkjakhar/status/2053387984339124543?s=48