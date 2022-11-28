Aaftab Poonawala Gifted Shraddha Walkar's Ring To New Girlfriend: Sources

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar.

One of the weapons used by Aaftab Poonawala to allegedly dismember his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar's body has been recovered, in the latest revelation into the gruesome killing that has stunned the country.

Last week, the police also recovered five knives which were between 5-6 inches long. These knives have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to ascertain if they were used in the crime.

Aaftab Poonawala is accused of strangling his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

The police are yet to find Shraddha Walkar's skull and some body parts.

After the murder, Poonawala dated a doctor while pieces of Walkar's body were still kept in the fridge. Sources in the Delhi Police today said that the accused gifted Shradda Walkar's ring to the doctor, who he met through the mobile dating application Bumble.

Aaftab Poonawala, 27, is being kept in Tihar jail number four, where first-time offenders are lodged. He is not alone in the cell but all precautions regarding his safety are being taken, a prison official said.