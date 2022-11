Aaftab Poonawala killed his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar earlier this year. (File)

Five knives used by Aaftab Poonawala to dismember Shraddha Walkar's body after killing her have been found, and a saw is still missing, the Delhi Police claimed on Thursday, in the latest revelations into the gruesome killing that has stunned the country.

The police said they have recovered five knives, each between 5-6 inches long, and they have been sent for forensic examination.