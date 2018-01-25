On Republic Day Eve, Rahul Gandhi Asks People To Defend Constitution The Congress has been accusing the ruling BJP of trying to divide people, prevent them from speaking out their views, and of violating the Constitution ever since it came to power in 2014.

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT In an open letter, Rahul Gandhi addressed several concerns on Republic Day eve. New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today asked all Indians to defend the Constitution and its treasured commitment to justice, liberty, equality and fraternity, in a rare open letter to people by an opposition leader on the eve of Republic day.



In the letter posted on social media, Mr Gandhi said all must remember the Indian Constitution and the commitment it made to citizens.



"On this Republic day, let us renew our lifelong pledge to protect our Constitution, the keystone of our cherished Republic, and to defend it as one people, whenever it is endangered," he said.



The Congress chief, while extending greetings to fellow citizens, said as all celebrate the beloved nation, "let us also remember the Indian constitution and the commitment we made to all our citizens: JUSTICE, LIBERTY, EQUALITY and FRATERNITY".



He said all must defend these treasured commitments more than ever before in the history of our young nation.



Talking about justice for all, he said all must strive to ensure that the constitutional right to justice is sacrosanct and India's laws protect the underprivileged, the voiceless and the poorest of the poor.



He said there should be liberty to express one's views freely without fear of verbal or physical intimidation and violence. "We are citizens of a democratic republic and our strength is built upon a diversity of religion, cultures, ideas and opinions," he said.



Mr Gandhi said there should be equality of opportunity, regardless of our economic status, caste, religion or gender.



He said each citizen should be treated equally, not just in the letter of the law but in actions and the way people interact with each other.



Mr Gandhi also called for strengthening fraternal ties between all Indians.



"No matter our background, we are proud to share a common bond: our belonging to this beautiful nation," he said.



The Congress has been accusing the ruling BJP of trying to divide people, prevent them from speaking out their views, and of violating the Constitution ever since it came to power in 2014.



"The BJP's use of hatred and violence is setting our entire country on fire," Mr Gandhi had said last night after an attack on a school bus by some fringe elements in Gurgaon yesterday.





(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)



