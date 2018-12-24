'Insecure Mentality': Prakash Javadekar On Naseeruddin Shah Remark

Naseeruddin Shah's accusation is inappropriate, Prakash Javadekar said. (File)

Referring to Naseeruddin Shah's recent Bulandshahr statement, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Sunday said India is the most secure country in the world while adding that "if anyone feels insecure here then it reflects their insecure mentality".

Speaking to ANI, Mr Javadekar said, "If anyone feels insecure in the most secure country then it reflects their insecure mentality. The truth is people of this country irrespective of their caste or religion have the freedom to express their views. Therefore, I believe such an accusation is not appropriate."

Naseeruddin Shah recently commented on Bulandshahr violence incident. "At many places, the death of a cow is being given more importance than the killing of a policeman. I feel anxious for my children because tomorrow if a mob surrounds them and asks, 'Are you a Hindu or a Muslim' they will have no answer. It worries me that I don't see the situation improving anytime soon," he said a video that was circulated on social media.

However, Mr Shah later clarified his remarks saying, "I have made the statement as a worried Indian and I have previously made similar remarks. I don't know for what reason I am being branded as a traitor."

On December 3, a police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian identified as Sumit were killed after violence broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr over rumour of cow slaughter