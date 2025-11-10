Farhan Akhtar Calls Naseeruddin Shah's Criticism Of <i>Bhaag Milkha Bhaag</i> After 12 Years "Distasteful"

Farhan Akhtar has finally spoken about Naseeruddin Shah's over a decade-old criticism of his performance in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The actor and filmmaker, who played legendary athlete Milkha Singh in the 2013 biopic, addressed the comments during a recent interview - calling the veteran actor's remarks “distasteful” and saying there was a better way to share such feedback.

Back in 2013, Naseeruddin Shah had publicly slammed both the film and Farhan's portrayal of Milkha Singh. The veteran actor had told IANS, “I don't care about Farhan Akhtar, and I don't watch his films,” adding that physical transformation alone does not count as acting.

“Farhan has no doubt worked very hard, but building up muscles and growing your hair is not exactly working hard on your acting. At least he should have tried to look like Milkha. Milkha is mighty pleased by him, and he imagines that this was his life. He imagines he looked like that. Doesn't he have photographs of himself from the 1960s Olympics?” Naseeruddin Shah added.

Now, Farhan Akhtar has responded to those remarks, saying he did not mind criticism but found the approach disrespectful – especially coming from someone he has known since childhood.

Speaking to India TV, Farhan said, “I have known him for so many years. We worked together in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He knows me ever since I was a child. He is a great performer and a great actor, but the only thing that I didn't like was that if you want me to improve in my work, then there is a way of communicating that.”

The actor went on to explain that he values honest feedback but prefers personal conversations over public statements. “I would have picked up a phone and told the person to come home. I have watched your film and I found these points lacking, and if you're passionate about acting, then you should work on these things. This is a way of communicating. But to go in the press and say this, I found that distasteful,” he shared.

Farhan Akhtar made it clear that he respects Naseeruddin Shah's right to express his opinion. “Other than that, if he didn't like it, it is his opinion, and I can't change that - he is entitled to it,” he added.

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also featured Art Malik, Divya Dutta, Pavan Malhotra, Yograj Singh and Prakash Raj in key roles.