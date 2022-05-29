On Filling Tribal Posts, Summons To Maharashtra Chief Secretary

Mr Srivastava has been asked to appear before NCST member Ananta Nayak on June 1.

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued summons to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, asking him to appear before it on June 1 in connection with a matter related to filling up vacancies for tribal people in the state government.

Ralegaon MLA Ashok Wooike had earlier complained to the commission that 11,435 posts reserved for tribal people are lying vacant in the state.

He had also alleged that a number of people got the jobs reserved for Scheduled Tribes by furnishing fake certificates.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the NCST had issued a notice to Mr Srivastava on April 25, asking him to submit facts and an action taken report within a week, according to the summons.

After receiving no reply from Mr Srivastava to the notice, the commission exercised the power of a civil court conferred upon it under Section 8 of Article 338A of the Constitution and issued summons to the chief secretary.

Mr Srivastava has been asked to appear before NCST member Ananta Nayak on June 1, according to the summons.