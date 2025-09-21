On CCTV, Thar SUV Collides With E-Rickshaw In Lucknow, 2 Killed

Two men in their 20s have died after a Thar SUV crashed into an e-rickshaw in Lucknow last evening. The victims have been identified as Mohit (23) and Umesh Sahu (26). Six other people have been injured in the road accident. Police have arrested the Thar driver and seized the SUV.

CCTV footage of the accident shows that it occurred around 7.15 pm yesterday in Lucknow Cantonment area. The SUV is seen crashing head-on with the e-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction. The driver, it is learnt, abandoned the SUV and fled the spot. Police used the car's number to track him down. He has been charged with rash driving and causing death by negligence, among others.

The accident in Lucknow has again put the spotlight on Thar, a hugely popular SUV that has been in the news for the wrong reasons, mostly due to videos of rash driving.

Last month, a pedestrian died in a road crash involving a Thar SUV in Delhi's high-security diplomatic enclave, Chanakyapuri. In July, a chilling video from Jammu showed a Thar hitting a scooter. The driver then reversed the SUV to run over the scooterist, leading to serious injuries.

Inputs by Vivek Shahi