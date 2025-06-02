On CCTV, Man Murdered With Machetes By 7 Inside Bakery In Karnataka

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A man named Chenappa Narinal was killed by attackers with machetes inside a bakery in Karnataka over a property dispute. CCTV footage showed the brutal assault, leading to the arrest of the suspects. Police are investigating further.

A man was killed with machetes by seven people inside a bakery shop over an alleged property dispute in Karnataka's Koppal district, officials said on Monday. The incident took place on May 31 and was captured on camera.

The CCTV footage shows the victim, identified as Chenappa Narinal, screaming and running into the bakery to save himself as some people were beating him. At least two men were attacking him with machetes, while one person hit the victim on his head with a wooden log.

As the victim was trying to evade the attack, cut marks were seen on his bare body.

The victim ran a full circle in the bakery with the accused running behind him, trying to slash him with the machetes. A few seconds later, Narinal ran out of the bakery where two to three men stabbed him multiple times.

The accused fled the scene immediately.

However, at least seven people were arrested. They were identified as Ravi, Pradeep, two Manjunaths, Nagaraj, Gautam, and Pramod.

Preliminary investigation suggested that an old enmity and a property dispute led to the murder.

Senior officials visited the crime scene to assess the situation, and a manhunt has been launched to arrest more people involved in the horrific incident.

Police are conducting further investigation, they said.