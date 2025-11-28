On CCTV, Gang War With Thar, Bikes And Guns In Rajasthan

Group bikers, rivalry, road rage, guns and the SUV Thar that has gained a reputation of sorts. This combination screamed trouble. And that's what happened in Rajasthan's Bansur when three bikers and some people in a Thar and a Maruti Swift pulled out handguns and exchanged fire after their vehicles collided.

The entire incident was seen on CCTV. The police said the two groups knew each other from before and they had a rivalry.

CCTV showed the Swift and the Thar ramming the motorcycles on the side of the road. The occupants then fired several rounds toward the bikers.

The bikers also pulled out guns and fired back. The video grab showed the Thar tried to run over the bikers. The Swift was behind the larger SUV from the stables of Mahindra & Mahindra.

The three bikers immediately ran in different directions while firing back toward the Thar after it rammed their bikes. However, the Maruti Swift suddenly accelerated and also tried to run over the bikers and block their exit from the area

MP Gurjar, a bank employee who was at the accident site, fired some rounds at the occupants of the cars.

Eyewitnesses said the bikers ran inside a house nearby and that timely act saved them. The attackers vandalised the bikes before driving away from the site.

The gunfire led to panic in the neighbourhood. The police said the situation indicated a gang war between two rival groups. They said they are analysing CCTV footage and trying to trace all the people involved in the incident.