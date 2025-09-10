She Wanted To Crush Lemon With Thar, SUV Flew Out Of Showroom's 1st Floor

The joy of buying a brand-new Mahindra Thar was inexplicable for 29-year-old Maani Pawar. Before taking it out on the road, she decided to perform a customary ritual inside the showroom. The ritual involved squeezing a lemon under the car's tyre. But Ms Pawar accidentally pressed the accelerator, sending the vehicle flying out of the showroom's first floor. The incident, reported from Delhi, took place on Monday evening.

What Happened

On Monday evening, Maani Pawar visited the Mahindra showroom in Delhi's Nirman Vihar to take delivery of her brand-new Thar, worth Rs 27 lakh. Ms Pawar decided to perform a pooja and a ritual before driving the car out of the showroom. A lemon was placed in front of the wheel of Thar, stationed on the first floor of the showroom. Ms Pawar had to drive slowly, pushing the car lightly, only to squeeze the lemon under the car's tyre. But she mistakenly pressed the accelerator.

The car, with Ms Pawar and a showroom employee identified as Vikas seated inside, broke the glass, flew out of the store and plunged onto the pavement.

A video of the crash's aftermath shows the upturned car on the road below the showroom.

The airbags opened immediately, and the victims were rushed to the nearby Malik Hospital. The two were discharged after first aid.

"On Monday at about 6.08 pm, the medico-legal case (MLC) of Maani Pawar, resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, was received from Malik Hospital in Nirman Vihar. On enquiry, it was found that Maani and her husband Pradeep purchased a Thar Rox car from a Mahindra Showroom situated at Nirman Vihar," Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Abhishek Dhania said.

No one was injured and no complaint was received from anyone, added Mr Dhania.