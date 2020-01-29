On Camera, Teen Attacked By Pitbull, Locals Struggle To Rescue Him

The incident was recorded on a CCTV that showed the dog biting the boy's legs as he screamed for help.

A video of a pet pitbull attacking and injuring a 15-year-old boy in Punjab's Jalandhar surfaced today, showing the dog continuously biting despite being hit by many people several times.

The struggle between the dog and the boy lasted for several minutes even as people nearby tried to rescue the teenager.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Laksh Uppal was returning home on his bicycle from tuition.

Passers-by hit the dog with sticks and stones, while some even threw water on the animal to save the boy.

The dog, however, held on to the boy's legs even as his mother tried to clench him out of his jaws.

The boy was severely injured on both legs and has been hospitalised. His parents have filed a complaint with the police.