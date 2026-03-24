On Camera, Rajasthan Actor, 30, Dies As Car Crashes Into Divider In Jaipur

Actor and Model Harshil Kalia died on Monday after her car lost control and crashed into a divider in Jaipur.

The accident occurred on Jaipur's Shipra Path Road. Kalia was returning home from work around 11:30 pm when her vehicle crashed into a divider, causing the car to overturn. CCTV footage shows the vehicle crashing into the divider and flipping on its left side.

Local residents righted the vehicle and rescued Kalia. The 30-year-old was then rushed to a private hospital. She had sustained severe head injuries, and doctors at the hospital pronounced her dead.

Police said they are working to determine the exact cause of the accident, specifically whether the vehicle was speeding or if another vehicle attempted to overtake it.

The police have conducted a post-mortem examination and have handed over the body to the family members.

Kalia had worked in the web series 'Crime Next Door', served as an anchor for a news channel, and played the lead female role in several Rajasthani songs. Recently, she was actively pursuing a career in modelling.

Kalia's father is also associated with the field of journalism and works for a private newspaper.