On Camera, Man Set On Fire In Hospital By Attacker Who Sent Him There

Damodar Kori is now at Bundelkhand Medical College. His condition is learnt to be stable.

Hours after he was injured in a fight, a man was set on fire inside the district hospital at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh by the person who attacked him earlier.

The shocking incident that took place yesterday was captured by a CCTV camera at the hospital.

The victim, Damodar Kori, is now being treated for the burns at the Bundelkhand Medical College, also in Sagar district. His condition is now learnt to be stable.

Police have arrested the suspect Milan Mache Rajak and registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of Indian Penal Code at Gopalganj police station in the district.

CCTV footage of the incident shows a man, identified as Milan Rajak, enter the hospital building and look around. He then moves to a corner and lights a fire. The video then shows him approaching Mr Kori and setting him ablaze. The patient is seen running towards the exit, covered in flames. The attacker, too, is seen leaving the area.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sagar district, Vikram Kushwah said the accused had used petrol to light the fire. The CCTV footage and the victim's statement confirm that Milan Mache Rajak set him ablaze, the senior police officer said, adding that the accused is being questioned.