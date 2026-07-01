On Camera, Man Rides Away With Pre-Owned Bike During Test Ride In Kerala

A man walked into a second-hand vehicle showroom and rode away on a motorcycle worth Rs 1.6 lakh under the pretext of a test ride in Kerala's Kochi.

The incident occurred at Four Wheel Drive, a pre-owned vehicle showroom in Aluva, on Tuesday. It was caught on CCTV.

According to the showroom staff, the man, believed to be under 30 years of age, arrived past noon when most of the staff were away for lunch.

Faisal, one of the showroom owners, showed him several bikes on sale. The man expressed interest in buying a Bajaj Dominar and asked for a "test ride".

The seller accepted his request and allowed him to ride in the parking area, but the man sped away, only to never return.

Left stunned, the showroom staff waited for another 30 minutes before approaching the police to lodge a complaint. They have also handed over the CCTV footage.

Bajaj Dominar costs over Rs 2 lakh, but the used one had been listed for sale at Rs 1.6 lakh.

The accused is yet to be identified, police said. A search is underway.