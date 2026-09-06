On Camera, Hospital Staff Assaulted By ShivSena Workers After Bill Dispute

In yet another instance of hooliganism by politicians in Maharashtra, doctors and hospital staff were allegedly assaulted and threatened by ruling Shiv Sena office-bearers in Palghar. One of them also slapped a receptionist and threatened a woman employee when they tried to intervene, the CCTV visuals showed.

The incident occurred past midnight on Sunday. A commotion erupted in the corridors of Relief Hospital over the discharge of a 'Govinda', or a Krishna devotee who takes part in the 'Dahi Handi' tradition on the occasion of Janmashtami.

The dispute was over the treatment costs of the Govindas injured during a 'Dahi Handi' event. The members of the 'Govinda' troupe were angered after they were handed a bill of Rs 19,866 during their discharge.

A heated argument followed, and the Sena workers allegedly verbally abused, threatened, and assaulted the hospital staff present in the hospital.

Read: Seen Hitting Woman Doctor On Video, Sena Leader's 'Did Nothing Wrong' Response

According to the complaint lodged by a hospital employee, Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat, and others had entered the emergency department and argued with the doctors. A receptionist who tried to intervene was seen being slapped on CCTV viduals.

Some of them even barged into the intensive care unit (ICU), supposed to be a strictly restricted area to avoid contamination. The hospital staff alleged that the mob threatened a nurse in the ICU, removed the IV drip of an injured 'Govinda', and took him away from the hospital.

Palghar police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Medical Services Protection Act. At least 17 individuals have been named in the case, including Shiv Sena Sankhe, Gharat, and Rohit Gavit, son of local MLA Rajendra Gavit.

Further investigation is underway, with the police scanning CCTV footage and checking other evidence.

Congress leader Atul Londhe Patil described the incident as "shameful".

Read: "Those Who Attack Doctors Don't Deserve Bail": Top Court In Sena Leader's Case

"This is hooliganism by Mahayuti politicians. They don't believe in law. In Palghar, they have beaten a receptionist. I am told even doctors were assaulted. It is unacceptable. When will there be accountability?" he told NDTV.

The incident has also sparked outrage within the medical community in Palghar.

The medical fraternity has time and again raised the issue of doctors' security after repeated incidents of assault over the years.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court denied bail to a Shiv Sena corporator who was arrested in July for hitting a woman doctor at a civic hospital in Thane. Those who assault doctors are not entitled to bail, the court observed, pointing out that such mob attacks cause mental trauma.