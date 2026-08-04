Maharashtra To Introduce Drug De-addiction Lessons In School Curriculum

The Maharashtra government has decided to introduce drug de-addiction lessons into the school curriculum as part of its efforts to raise awareness among students about substance abuse and other emerging social challenges. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis directed the School Education Department to work on the proposal during a review meeting held in Mumbai on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, the chief minister also directed the department to set up Anti-Drug Guidance and Counselling Committees in schools and implement the 'Drug-Free School' campaign across the state.

"Strict and effective measures have also been mandated to strengthen school safety and safeguard students against cyber fraud and substance abuse," the chief minister said.

Fadnavis said education should empower young minds with knowledge, values, and the confidence to shape the future. He added that by striking the right balance between academic excellence, the preservation of the mother tongue, the richness of historical heritage, and modern educational infrastructure, Maharashtra remains committed to building a stronger, student-centric education system while reinforcing its position as one of India's leading states in school education.

He also called for including drug de-addiction education in the school curriculum to ensure students are equipped not only with academic knowledge but also with the awareness and values needed to lead healthy, responsible, and addiction-free lives.

According to the state government, students need to be made aware of the dangers of drug abuse and cybercrime from an early age. As part of the initiative, Anti-Drug Guidance and Counselling Committees will be formed in schools. The government will also launch a statewide 'Drug-Free School' campaign to educate students about the harmful effects of narcotic substances and promote a drug-free environment in educational institutions.

During the meeting, the chief minister also stressed the need to strengthen the teaching of the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in schools. He said the Centre has agreed to provide more comprehensive coverage of Shivaji Maharaj's history in NCERT textbooks following the Maharashtra government's efforts. He also directed that Shivaji Maharaj's contributions and legacy be covered in greater detail in the state school curriculum.

The government reiterated that the teaching of Marathi and examinations in Marathi are mandatory in all schools affiliated with the Maharashtra State Board (SSC), as well as CBSE, ICSE, and IB boards operating in the state.

According to the government, Maharashtra continues to rank as the second-best performing state in the country under the PGI 2.0 framework, reflecting its sustained commitment to quality school education. Through PM SHRI Schools and the broader school education ecosystem, the state said it is working to ensure that students across Maharashtra receive high-quality, future-ready education.