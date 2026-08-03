Congress Leader Nana Patole's Feet-Washing Video Draws BJP's "Culture" Jibe. He Replies

A video of two men washing the feet of senior Congress leader Nana Patole on the occasion of Guru Purnima has sparked a political controversy in Maharashtra, with the BJP ridiculing it as a glimpse of "Congress culture". Natole, however, insisted those seen touching his feet were young members of his 'family'.

In the viral video, Patole is seen sitting on a sofa while two men washed his feet and showered flowers on him and his feet. Some fruits were also kept near his feet, the video showed.

The video drew sharp reactions on social media, with the BJP attacking the former Maharashtra Congress chief who had also served as a speaker of the assembly.

State minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule said it reflects the "culture of Congress leaders" and that such incidents only invite criticism and negative publicity.

"It is the culture of Congress leaders to indulge in such activities. They should have learnt lessons from such incidents. Why indulge in such practices where you will only earn criticism and negative publicity and nothing else?" the revenue minister said.

Patole, however, brushed aside any controversy over the issue and insisted that he had not asked or forced anyone to perform any such ritual. "That day was Guru Puja. Two younger members of my family were present. They insisted that they consider me their Guru and wanted to do this as a mark of respect," he said.

Hitting back, the Congress leader also said the BJP has no right to lecture others on culture and traditions. "Those who loot donation funds from need not advise us," he said, in an apparent reference to the Ram temple theft.