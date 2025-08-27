On Camera, Bihar Girls Survive After Lying Between Tracks Under Moving Train

Two girls had a miraculous escape at Bihar's Begusarai railway station after they lay down on the tracks as a goods train passed over them.

The incident occurred around 4 pm on Tuesday. The girls attempted to go across the platform from under a stationary goods train, instead of using the foot overbridge. As the signal turned green and the train began moving, both quickly lay down in the middle of the tracks to avoid getting crushed to death.

Eyewitnesses on both platforms watched in shock, fearing the girls would be run over. Many shouted instructions, urging them to remain still until the train passed. Hearing the commotion, the railway police rushed to the scene and later helped the girls to safety. They were issued a strict warning before being allowed to leave.

RPF Inspector Arvind Kumar Singh said the station has two foot overbridges, and repeated announcements are made through sound systems and the PRS network, urging passengers not to cross tracks.

Last week, a 61-year-old woman had a close shave after slipping between a moving train and the platform at Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Central Station. The train had a scheduled three-minute halt at a platform. As it began to move, she attempted to board in a rush, lost her balance, and fell directly onto the tracks.

For nearly a minute, she crouched between the rails as the train passed over her. Her husband and other passengers looked on helplessly, while an RPF jawan on duty guided her to remain still until the train cleared.

The police later pulled her out safely. She sustained minor injuries and received first aid. The incident was captured on CCTV.