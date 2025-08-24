UP Woman Falls On Railway Track While Boarding Train, This Happens Next

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 61-year-old woman slipped between a moving train and platform at Kanpur station The woman fell onto the tracks as the train began to accelerate after a three-minute stop She was rescued with minor injuries and received immediate medical attention

A 61-year-old woman narrowly escaped tragedy at Kanpur Central Station on Saturday night when she slipped between a moving train and the platform.

Mahima Gangwar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, was travelling with her husband Rajveer Singh when the Gareeb Rath Bhopal Express arrived at Platform No. 5 at 12:33 am. The train's scheduled stop was only three minutes.

As the train began to pick up speed, Ms Gangwar attempted to board the moving train. In the rush, she lost her balance and fell directly onto the tracks beneath the train. Her husband tried desperately to save her but failed. Passengers screamed and rushed to help.

An RPF jawan on duty rushed to the scene. He began instructing and encouraging Ms Gangwar, "Ghabraiye mat, ekdum kinare bane rahiye. Hilna nahi." (Don't panic, stay at the edge. Don't move.)

It was nearly a minute until the train passed over her while she remained crouched between the rails. The jawan continuously kept her calm and instructed her not to move.

Once the train stopped, the RPF personnel moved to the other side of the platform and carefully helped her out from under the train. Ms Gangwar walked out with the help of her husband.

She sustained minor scratches and injuries but was otherwise unharmed. She was immediately taken to the medical room on Platform No. 1 for first aid. Her son, a doctor at Kanpur's Hallet Hospital, was informed and accompanied her for further treatment.

The entire incident was captured on station CCTV cameras and the mobile cameras of passengers.

Earlier this month, a man in Mumbai suffered severe injuries after falling from a moving train during a mobile phone theft. The incident happened on the Central Railway line between Shahad and Ambivali stations in Thane district. The man, who was sitting near the door of the local train, fell when a thief snatched his phone. The train ran over his legs, crushing them. He is now receiving treatment at a hospital.