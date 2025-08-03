Man's Leg Gets Crushed After Falling From Moving Train During Mobile Theft

A man got disbalanced and fell from a moving train when a thief snatched his mobile phone in Thane district, near Mumbai, today. The passenger was sitting at the door of the local train when the incident took place between Shahad and Ambivali stations on the Central Railway.

"Someone pulled my hand and snatched the phone, and I fell," the passenger, identified as Gaurav Nikam, said.

He said that he tried to hold on to the door of the train, but eventually fell and his legs came under the train.

"I was clinging to the door. Then I fell here," said Mr Nikam, who was seen lying near the train tracks.

Visuals showed severe injuries to both his legs, with one foot completely crushed.

The man is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The Kalyan unit of the Government Railway Police is investigating the case and looking for the thief

Mobile phone thefts have become one of the most reported crimes on the railways. Police officers say the accused behind these crimes are drug addicts and organised gangs. Several interstate gangs are also stealing phones from passengers.

According to data available with the Government Railway Police, more than 26,000 cell phones were stolen between January 2023 to May 2025.

The police say that phone thefts dropped by around 10 percent between 2023 and 2024. While 12,159 phones were stolen in 2023, that number came down to 10,891 in 2024. Till May 2025, around 3,508 phones have been reported stolen on Mumbai's suburban railway network.

Mumbai's local train network, the city's lifeline that serves lakhs of passengers, faces several issues like overcrowding.

While hearing a PIL on the issues passengers face, the Bombay High Court last year said it was ashamed to see commuters forced to travel like cattle in the local trains, the lifeline of the Mumbai region.