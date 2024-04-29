Watch: Man Slips Trying To Board Moving Train In Uttarakhand, Alert Cop Saves Him

The video shows a man running to catch a moving train.

Quick thinking and bravery saved a passenger's life at Laksar railway station in Uttarakhand. A video circulating online shows a dramatic scene where a passenger attempting to board the moving Kolkata-Jammu Tawi Express loses his balance and falls into the gap between the train and the platform.

The incident, captured on CCTV on Sunday, April 24, highlights the heroic actions of GRP constable Uma. Uma reacted swiftly, reaching out and grabbing the passenger's hands, preventing a potential tragedy.

The video shows a man running to catch a moving train. However, his hands were already full of food and other items, and therefore, he struggled to grasp the train's handle, causing him to lose his balance and fall into the gap between the train and the platform. Constable Uma saved the man by grabbing both his hands. Fortunately, the passenger did not suffer any serious injuries.

Posting the video on X, Uttarakhand Police wrote, "At Laksar railway station, a passenger of Calcutta-Jammu Tawi Express started boarding the moving train after taking food items from the railway station. During this, his foot slipped and he got stuck between the train and the platform. Whom the female constable Uma saved by pulling him out safely."

लक्सर रेलवे स्टेशन पर कलकत्ता-जम्मूतवी एक्सप्रेस में रेलवे स्टेशन से खाने का सामान लेकर एक यात्री चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने लगा। इस दौरान उसका पैर फिसल गया और वह ट्रैन और प्लेटफार्म के बीच में फंस गया। जिसे महिला आरक्षी उमा ने सुरक्षित बाहर खींचकर बचा लिया।#UttarakhandPolicepic.twitter.com/1l5dFTQ3i7 — Uttarakhand Police (@uttarakhandcops) April 28, 2024



Within a couple of hours of being shared, the clip has gathered 14,300 views on X. Commenting on the video, a user wrote, "Great response! Great timing! Great SAVE!"

"Wow, Respect for Uma," another user wrote.

"Good job, Uma should be awarded," the third user commented.

Time and again, with their alertness and courage, railway officials and station constables have saved many people's lives by rescuing them from falling under the train.