Video: Man Falls While Trying To Board Moving Train, Alert Cop Comes To Rescue

Timely intervention by an alert constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell while boarding a moving local train at Mumbai Bandra Terminus (BDTS).

The Western Railway shared the clip on its official Twitter handle on Tuesday and urged people not to board or deboard a moving train. The 7-second clip begins with a man carrying a heavy suitcase running to catch a moving train. As soon as the passenger falls on the platform, the RPF constable named Sushil Kumar springs into action and drags the man to safety.

The railway station's CCTV camera captured the RPF officer's swift action.

"Promptness & presence of mind of RPF Constable Sushil Kumar saved life of passenger who was trying to board in running Train no. 12471 Swaraj Express at BDTS, slipped & pulled him away from the moving train. Passengers are requested not to board/alight a running train," the Western Railway wrote in the tweet.

Let's not whisk, your life is precious than anything else!



We urge passengers not to board or deboard a running train.

The Ministry of Railways reshared the clip and requested passengers not to board a moving train. The caption reads, "Let's not whisk, your life is precious than anything else! We urge passengers not to board or deboard a running train."

Since being shared, the clip has been viewed around 49,000 times. A user wrote, "Better will be if Indian railway also start plateform door system started by Delhi metro to avoid such accidents and passengers entering rail tracks."

Another user wrote, "Make all doors electronic so that they close when the train starts. I doubt it should be extraordinarily big investment considering the no of lives it can save."

"Hatts off," the third user commented.

