Video: Man Dangles From Moving Train Window While Performing Stunt, Rescued By Passengers

In a disturbing reflection of our social media-obsessed culture, a video has emerged showing a man hanging from a moving train while attempting to film an Instagram Reel. The heart-stopping video shows the young man losing balance and hanging from the exterior of a speeding train's window. The footage is reportedly from Uttar Pradesh and the train is said it be travelling from Kasganj to Kanpur.

The video captures the man clinging to the hand of another passenger as the train hurtles through the countryside. Miraculously, disaster was averted when the train came to a stop, allowing the man to disembark safely. However, the stunt could have had fatal consequences if the train had not stopped or if the man had lost his grip and fallen from the moving train.

After the video went viral, the ADG zone Kanpur took to X and directed the Government Railway Police UP (GRP) to look into the issue. GRP subsequently tagged SP GRP Agra, directing them to investigate further.

