3 Detained For Reel Stunt After Boy Lay On Tracks As Train Sped By

In another instance of how reel mania among aspiring influencers is making them risk their lives, three minor boys have been detained in Odisha's Boudh district for a life-threatening stunt in which one of them lay on railway tracks as the train passed over him at high speed.

The incident occurred near Dalupali, close to Purunapani station. The video shows a boy lying on the tracks. One of his friends filmed the risky stunt, and another directed it. As the train passes by and the boy is unharmed, those watching the reckless stunt are heard celebrating and clapping. The boy stands up and starts posing for photographs as his friends scream in delight. The video was later uploaded on social media and sparked concern. Railway services were recently introduced in several parts of Boudh district after years of public demand.

Police have now taken the three boys into custody and are questioning them. Officials said such reckless acts put lives in danger and violate safety laws, and warned youngsters against such stunts on rail tracks. They asked parents to monitor their children's actions on social media.

The boy who lay down on the tracks said his friends came up with the idea and hoped the reel would go viral. "I lay down on the tracks. When the train passed by, my heart was racing. I did not expect to survive," he said.

This is the latest example of wannabe influencers putting their and other people's lives at risk in the hope of becoming an internet sensation. Earlier, stunts like leaning out of moving trains to click selfies and reels have led to deaths. Deaths have also occurred when people have climbed trains to pose for photographs.

