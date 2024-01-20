25-Year-Old Man Killed After Falling From A Moving Train In Kerala: Cops

The youngster hailed from Puthuppally. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man died on Friday after falling from a moving train bound for Thiruvananthapuram, the police said.

The tragic incident occurred when Deepak George Varkey, returning from Pune after completing his Hotel Management course, was trying to disembark from the train at Kottayam station after retrieving his forgotten glasses, they said.

Deepak George Varkey had brought out all his belongings from the train onto the platform when he realised that he had forgotten his glasses. He went back into the train, but by then it had started moving. While trying to get off quickly, he slipped beneath the train and died, police said.

The incident came to light only when Deepak George Varkey's friends, who were waiting to receive him at Kottayam railway station, could not locate him.

They then went to the next station, Changanassery, but found no sign of him there as well and proceeded to the following Thiruvalla railway station.

Despite attempting to contact Deepak George Varkey by phone, there was no response.

It was only after informing the railway police station that they came to know that Deepak George Varkey had met with an accident at Kottayam railway station.

The youngster hailed from Puthuppally.

