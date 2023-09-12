On Camera: Bengaluru Auto Driver Scams Bangladeshi Vlogger, Police Take Action

Bengaluru police arrested the auto driver and shared an update on X

A Bengaluru auto driver was caught on camera cheating a Bangladeshi vlogger and his girlfriend during a trip to the city. The incident was brought to the police's attention after a vlogger from Kolkata shared the video on X, formerly Twitter and tagged Bengaluru Police.

Kolkata vlogger Mrityunjay Sardar wrote on Twitter, "Bangladeshi blogger and his girlfriend were travelling -- 'Bengaluru Palace'. A local auto driver cheated them. This is how we treat foreigners? Please take action."

In the video, the Bangladeshi vlogger, MD Fizz said he and his girlfriend decided to take an auto to go sightseeing. When they spoke to the auto driver, he agreed to go by the meter. Once they reached the destination, the fare showed Rs 320. The vlogger pulled out a Rs 500 note from his wallet and handed it to the driver. The driver duped the vlogger by slipping the note into his sleeves and showed a Rs 100 note pretending that it was given by Mr. Fizz.

The vlogger gave him another Rs 500 note and realised that he was scammed when he began to edit the video.

"Look, the driver already had a Rs 100 note hidden in his other hand even before I had taken my wallet out," Mr Fizz said in the video, adding. "Watch as he takes my Rs 500 note and tucks it into his sleeve while pulling out the Rs 100 note and saying that the fare is Rs 320."

"At first I thought I must have mistaken the Rs 500 note to be Rs 100 and then I gave him a second Rs 500 note," he added.

In the video, the vlogger said that he regretted not opting for an app-based aggregator. "If I had opted for that, I would also have had his vehicle number to lodge a complaint," he said.

Bengaluru police arrested the auto driver and shared an update on X. "he auto driver has been handed over to Sadashivnagar law and order police station for further action," the police department said.