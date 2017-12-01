Cyclone Ockhi Live Updates: 8 Dead In Kerala And Tamil Nadu As Storm Heads For Lakshwadeep

In Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, strong winds uprooted more than 500 trees

Here are the live updates on cyclone Ockhi:





Eight people died in coastal Kerala and Tamil Nadu and nearly 90 fishermen remained missing as a depression above the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclonic storm. Cyclone Ockhi, meteorologists say, is heading for Lakshadweep and is unlikely to make landfall in India.Currently it is hovering 130 km west-southwest of Trivandrum. Schools in seven districts across the two states have been closed. In Kanyakumari and Thoothukudi districts of Tamil Nadu, strong winds uprooted more than 500 trees, snapped power lines and damaged settlements close to the sea. Heavy showers are likely to continue.