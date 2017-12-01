8 Dead, 80 Fishermen Missing As Cyclone Ockhi Nears Lakshadweep: 10 Facts

Cyclone Ockhi: Strong winds uprooted more than 500 trees in Tamil Nadu.

Kanyakumari/Chennai: Cyclone Ockhi, that killed eight people in coastal Kerala and Tamil Nadu, is moving closer to Lakshadweep. As of this morning, Cyclone Ockhi is hovering 160 km east of Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea. The Met office said the worst seems to be over in the mainland and that the cyclone has moved away from Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram. But the forecasters have warned of heavy rain in south Kerala for the next 24 hours and south Tamil Nadu for the next 12 hours. Schools in the coastal districts in the two states have been closed. Over 80 fishermen from Kerala remain missing and are suspected to be stranded at sea.