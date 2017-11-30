Cyclone Ockhi: 10 Point-Guide To Be Disaster-Ready

The Indian Meteorological Department or IMD today issued a cyclone alert for Lakshadweep, saying the depression in the Bay of Bengal turned into a cyclonic storm called Cyclone Ockhi about 60 km from the southern tip of Tamil Nadu and is likely to intensify. Very heavy rain is forecast for south Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and south Kerala for the next 24 hours. The weather office has also predicted dense fog in places in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.

In wake of cyclone Ockhi, the Indian Meteorological Department has also put out an advisory on its website. Here are some important points you need to remember:

Cyclone Ockhi: A list of Dos and Don'ts

1. Do not panic and keep calm. Your ability to meet emergency will inspire and help others.



2. Get away from low lying beaches or other locations which may be swept by high tides or storm waves.



3. Don't be misled by rumours. Keep your radio on and listen to latest weather warnings and advisories from the nearest AIR station. Pass only the official information to others.



4. Keep your mobile phones charged as heavy showers may lead to power outage. Keep flash lights and dry cells handy.5. Check on everything that might blow away or be torn loose. Kerosene tins, cans, agricultural implements, garden tools, road signs and other objects become weapon of destruction in strong winds. Remove them and store them in a covered room.6. Check your house and secure loose tiles by cementing wherever necessary, repair doors and windows.7. Get extra food, especially things which can be eaten without cooking or with very little preparation. Store extra drinking water in suitably covered vessel.8. Be with your family and remain indoors. Don't touch the loose and dangling wire from lamp post, it may have electric current9. Keep some wooden boards ready so that glass windows can be boarded.10. Be alert and disaster ready. Keep a bag filled with necessary belongings, in case a rescue situation arises.