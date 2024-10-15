Heavy Rain In Chennai, Nearby Areas, Schools And Colleges Shut

Water logging was seen in several places

Overnight rains lashed Chennai and nearby areas and the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said the low-pressure area is likely to turn well marked soon. While civic authorities said there has been no water stagnation in subways in view of preventive maintenance, water logging was seen in several places inconveniencing road users.

Since Monday night, Chennai and its suburbs, including those falling under nearby Tiruvallur district has been experiencing intermittent rains.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Rain lashes parts of Chennai city.



(Visuals from Koyambedu area in Chennai) pic.twitter.com/kf2mfGz6fr — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

The IMD in a post on X said: "The low pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal persisted over the same region at 23.30 hours IST of yesterday, the 14th October 2024. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become a well marked low pressure area over central parts of south Bay of Bengal by morning of today, the 15th October.

"Thereafter, it is likely to intensify into a depression and continue to move west-northwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts during subsequent 2 days".

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday took stock of the preparations and steps taken by authorities to tackle the situation that may arise in view of the heavy rain predicted by the met office.

The chief minister directed that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Tamil Nadu Disaster Response Force be deployed in advance in the areas prone to be affected.

He has directed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 15, and also asked them to issue an advisory to IT firms to allow their employees to work from home from October 15 to 18.

During the review meeting, the Greater Chennai Corporation officials informed that the civic body has readied 990 pumps, 57 tractors equipped with pump sets, and 36 mechanised boats to be used in case of any emergency. In addition, 46 MT bleaching powder and phenyl were available for sanitation purposes. About 169 fully equipped relief centers would become operational based on the situation.