Odisha Woman Killed Over 'Affair' With Married Man, 31 Body Parts Found

The police have have sent the body parts for an autopsy (Representational)

Body parts of a 22-year-old tribal woman allegedly murdered over an extramarital affair were recovered inside a forest in Odisha's Nabarangpur district on Saturday.

A police source said that as many as 31 parts of the tribal woman's body were found buried in the ground.

A man, with whom the woman was suspected to have been romantically involved, and his wife have been detained in connection with the murder.

According to the complaint by the woman's father, she left her village home on Wednesday. When she didn't return, her family and villagers began a search for her in the nearby areas, said Aditya Sen, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Raighar, citing the father's complaint.

He filed the complaint after getting information from locals and suspecting that the couple, who has five children, might have killed her, Mr Sen said.

It appears that the woman had gone to the couple's house on Wednesday and demanded that he marry her, which led to her death.

The police have registered a case and the body parts were sent for a postmortem examination, Mr Sen said.