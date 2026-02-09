Systemic Exploitation Of Farmers At Mandis: Naveen Patnaik To Mohan Majhi

Odisha's Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Monday urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to honour the electoral promises made by the BJP regarding paddy procurement, alleging that farmers were facing "systemic exploitation" at state-run mandis.

Patnaik, the former chief minister, wrote to Majhi, claiming that farmers were undergoing a period of profound struggle during the Kharif procurement season.

"I am writing to you with a heavy heart to bring to your immediate attention the acute distress and systemic exploitation being faced by the 'Annadata' of our state," the former chief minister said in the letter.

The former chief minister alleged that despite promises of hassle-free procurement, farmers across districts are being subjected to illegal 'Katni-Chhatni' (deductions), a practice under which mandis deduct around 7 kg per quintal on the plea of moisture content and quality of grain.

"During the 2024 elections, as per Point No.2 of your Party's manifesto, you made solemn commitments to the farming community regarding enhanced MSP and stopping of 'Katni-Chhatni'," he added.

He claimed that such practices are continuing openly at mandis, allegedly with the involvement of millers and local officials, forcing farmers to accept lower returns for their produce.

"When can this 'Katni Chhatni' be stopped as per your election manifesto? Is it not an example of a false promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the election? When will your Government come forward to fulfil its electoral promise? When will the farmer get justice as per your election manifesto?" he asked.

ମଣ୍ଡିରେ ଚାଷୀ ହଇରାଣ ହେବା ଏବଂ ଧାନ ସଂଗ୍ରହ ନେଇ ନିର୍ବାଚନୀ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ପାଳନ ନ କରିବା ଓଡ଼ିଶା ବିଜେପି ସରକାରର ଚରମ ବିଫଳତା।



ଚଳିତ ଖରିଫ ଧାନ ସଂଗ୍ରହ ସମୟରେ ଆମ ରାଜ୍ୟର ଅନ୍ନଦାତାମାନେ ବ୍ୟବସ୍ଥାଗତ ଶୋଷଣ, ପ୍ରଶାସନିକ ଉଦାସୀନତା ଓ ନିର୍ବାଚନ ପ୍ରତିଶ୍ରୁତି ପାଳନରେ ବିଫଳତା ଜନିତ କଷଣର ସମ୍ମୁଖୀନ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି। ଏନେଇ ଦୁଃଖର ସହ… pic.twitter.com/NJKCFE1E1T — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) February 9, 2026

Patnaik also raised concerns over the government's decision to cap the input subsidy at 150 quintals per farmer, stating that it contradicts the election manifesto which promised support for the entire produce.

He argued that the ceiling penalises productive farmers and amounts to a breach of trust. The Leader of Opposition further pointed out that although the Centre has enhanced the MSP for paddy, farmers in Odisha are not receiving the benefit of the increased price.

Highlighting conditions at procurement centres, Patnaik said thousands of farmers are being forced to spend nights under the open sky while waiting for their paddy to be lifted. He cited failures in the token system, lack of basic facilities at mandis, and delays in payments, which were promised to be made within 48 hours through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) but are allegedly taking weeks in many cases.

According to the letter, the combined impact of deductions, subsidy limits, and slow procurement has resulted in distress sales, with farmers compelled to sell their produce below the Minimum Support Price to private traders and millers to meet urgent financial needs.

Stressing that farmers are seeking dignity and fair compensation rather than charity, Patnaik urged the state government to take immediate corrective steps. These include deploying special squads to curb illegal deductions, lifting the 150-quintal subsidy cap, ensuring Direct Benefits Transfer (DBT) payments within 48 hours, and guaranteeing 100 per cent lifting of paddy within 72 hours.

Warning of growing discontent in rural areas, the Leader of Opposition said failure to address these issues could force farmers to intensify protests across the state. He appealed to the Chief Minister to move beyond rhetoric and fulfil the commitments made to the people of Odisha.