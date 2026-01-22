Odisha Pastor Assaulted, Forced To Drink Drain Water By Right-Wing Group

A Christian pastor in Odisha's Dhenkanal district was allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a group accused of links to right-wing organisations, following claims that he was involved in religious conversions.

The incident occurred on January 4 in Parjang village. Pastor Bipin Bihari Naik was conducting a prayer meeting at a private house of a family member, Krishna Naik, along with his wife Bandana Naik and a few others.

According to the complaint filed by Bandana Naik, a mob of 15 to 20 men, armed with bamboo sticks, stormed the house and attacked her husband. He was dragged outside, beaten on various parts of his body, continuously slapped, and struck with sticks. Red vermilion was smeared across his face, and a garland made of slippers (footwear) was placed around his neck.

According to the woman's complaint, the attackers, reportedly including members of the Bajrang Dal and some local villagers, then paraded him through the village for nearly two hours. He was taken to a local Hanuman temple, where his head was allegedly shaved in some accounts, compelled to bow before the temple, and forced to drink drain water and cow dung water. His hands were tied behind a rod at the temple, and he was made to chant "Jai Shri Ram" while being beaten and humiliated.

Bandana Naik lodged a complaint with Parjang police, which led to the detention of four individuals in connection with the assault. Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police Abhinav Sonkar confirmed the detentions, stating they followed examination of several people after the wife's complaint.

Parjang village is Hindu-majority, with only a small number of Christian families residing in the area. Bandana Naik has rejected the allegations of involvement in religious conversions. Authorities have assured that action will be taken against those responsible, with the investigation continuing.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)