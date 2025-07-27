Odisha Man Posing As Gas Mechanic Enters Varsity, Tries To Rape Professor's Wife

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape the wife of an assistant professor of Fakir Mohan University in Odisha's Balasore district at his official quarters on the campus, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon when the man, posing as an LPG cylinder mechanic, entered the assistant professor's quarters.

The accused rang the doorbell and the woman opened the door. He offered a routine check of the LPG cylinder in the kitchen. Once he entered the house, he allegedly locked the door and attempted to catch hold of the woman, her husband said in a complaint with Remuna police station.

However, the woman could manage to escape and locked herself in another room, called up her husband and screamed for help. The security personnel present at the colony gates rushed to the house and managed to overpower the accused. He was handed over to the police.

The accused has been identified as Shankar Patra, a resident of Nilgiri area in Balasore district.

The incident sparked tension on the Fakir Mohan University campus which houses official quarters and women's hostels.

