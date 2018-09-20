Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh On Pre-Cyclone Watch, Alert Issued

Parts of Odisha received rainfall today.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts, warning that a "deep depression" that developed over west-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm.

The weather agency warned that the "deep depression" might cross the coastal areas between Kalingapatnam and Puri, close to Gopalpur, at around midnight, with wind speed of 60-70 km/hour gusting to 80 km/hour.

"Squally wind speed reaching 45-55 km/hour gusting to 65 km/hour is very likely along and off Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh Coasts during next 06 hours. It will gradually increase becoming 60-70 km/hour gusting 80 km/hour from today evening for subsequent 12 hours," an IMD release said.

Most of the areas of Odisha and coastal Andhra Pradesh will receive heavy rainfall, while some isolated areas may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

The weather office predicted rainfall in Telangana, Gangetic west Bengal, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Adjoining regions like Vidarbha, Rayalaseema, East Madhya Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan may receive rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD warned that the state of sea will be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha, West Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh coasts during next 24 hours. It advised fishermen to not venture out in the sea in affected regions.

Meanwhile, monsoon revived over northern regions over the weekend. The national capital, Delhi, is likely to receive light showers in the next few days.