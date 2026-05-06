Odisha Boy Gets Head Stuck In Crevice, Finds Snake Staring At Him

A minor in Odisha's Nayagarh district got his head trapped inside a stone crevice with a venomous snake in the vicinity, with firefighters and local police rescuing him after an eight-hour operation on Wednesday.

The boy, identified as Shiba Pradhan, had ventured into the Kanipada forest with his uncle to collect honey. While collecting the honey, the duo spotted hives inside a large stone crevice and Shiba proceeded to collect it.

His head, however, got stuck inside the crevice when he attempted to reach a part of the hive that was lodged deeper inside the stone.

Shiba's uncle, who was with him during the incident, called in villagers and family members after failing to rescue the boy. They later called firefighters for help.

Two teams of fire personnel from Odagaon and Nayagarh soon reached the spot. Local police also accompanied the teams to rescue the boy.

However, the rescue operation was partially hampered as a large venomous snake was found near Shiba.

Fire personnel first gave moral support to the boy, and then used various equipment to rescue him successfully. Shiba was taken out of the crevice after eight hours and was handed over to his family following a primary health checkup.

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)