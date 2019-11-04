"15 Lakh Cars Off Delhi Roads," Says Arvind Kejriwal On Odd-Even: 10 Points

Here is your 10-point to odd-even scheme 2019:
- According to the odd-even rules, vehicle registrations ending with odd digits like 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 will not be allowed on the roads on November 4, 6, 8, 12 and 14. Similarly, vehicles with registration numbers ending with an even digit - 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 - will not be allowed on the roads on November 5, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 15.
- Those who violate the rules will be asked to pay a penalty of Rs 4,000, which is double the amount charged in the earlier editions of the odd-even scheme.
- Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal carpooled to work with two of his cabinet colleagues. "Share cars. This will build friendship, strengthen relationships as well as save petrol and reduce pollution. Delhi will show it again," he had tweeted. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia rode a bicycle to work.
- "In Delhi, 30 lakh cars are out on the roads every day. Today, 15 lakh cars will not be on the roads. The smoke from 15 lakh cars will be reduced... As per reports from across Delhi, nearly 100 per cent compliance is being noted," the Chief Minister told reporters.
- Monday morning traffic was thin and drivers appeared to be obeying the rule. The rule will not be effective on Sunday, November 10. The restrictions will also apply to the vehicles with registration numbers of other states.
- The scheme will end on November 15 and is likely to be extended if pollution levels continue to remain in the severe category.
- Vijay Goel of the opposition BJP announced a symbolic protest in which he will drive through the streets of Delhi to oppose the odd-even scheme. He had termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and a "drama".
- The Delhi government had on Friday directed closure of schools till tomorrow and banned construction activities after the Supreme Court-mandated Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority declared a public health emergency as air quality plummeted.
- Two-wheelers and electric vehicles have been exempted from the restrictions, but not those running on Compressed Natural Gas or CNG. Vehicles being used for medical emergencies and those carrying school children in uniform will be exempted. Vehicles with VIPs, only women, children aged up to 12 years and vehicles occupied by physically-disabled persons will also be exempted.
- Around 200 teams of traffic police have been deployed to ensure compliance and around 5,000 civil defence volunteers have been trained to spread awareness. Delhi Metro will operate 61 additional trips when the odd-even scheme will be in force. Cab aggregators such as Uber and Ola were asked not to impose surge pricing for the duration of the odd-even scheme.
(With inputs from Agencies)
