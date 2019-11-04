'Odd-Even' Scheme In Delhi From Today As Air Pollution Reaches Critical Stage: Live Updates

Twenty-one of the 37 air quality monitoring stations recorded the AQI between 490 and 500 with air quality sensors at Aya Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar and Aurobindo Marg peaked out at 7 pm.





In the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad with AQI 493, Noida (494), Ghaziabad (499) and Greater Noida (488), Gurugram (479), also breathed extremely polluted air.





The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the city''s overall AQI reached as high as 708 around 5 pm, which is 14 times the safe level of 0-50. (PTI)