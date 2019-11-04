"Odd-Even" Scheme In Delhi From Today As Air Pollution Reaches Critical Stage: Live Updates

Delhi air quality: According to the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016.

All India | Edited by | Updated: November 04, 2019 07:38 IST
Delhi air quality: The pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas has reached a critical stage.

New Delhi: 

Starting 8 am today, the Delhi government will implement the "odd-even" traffic rationing scheme as pollution air pollution levels in the city reach apocalyptic levels. Nearly 200 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police have been appointed to ensure compliance and around 5,000 volunteers have been trained to create awareness about the scheme. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497. The pollution levels prompted the administrations in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad to close all government and private schools till November 5. Thirty-seven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to low visibility caused by the thick blanket of smoke.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi's air quality: 




Nov 04, 2019
07:38 (IST)
Delhi's Air Quality Worst In 3 Years

Twenty-one of the 37 air quality monitoring stations recorded the AQI between 490 and 500 with air quality sensors at Aya Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar and Aurobindo Marg peaked out at 7 pm.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad with AQI 493, Noida (494), Ghaziabad (499) and Greater Noida (488), Gurugram (479), also breathed extremely polluted air.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the city''s overall AQI reached as high as 708 around 5 pm, which is 14 times the safe level of 0-50. (PTI)
Nov 04, 2019
07:34 (IST)
Follow 'Odd-Even" For Your Family's Health, Says Arvind Kejriwal

"Do follow Odd Even for yourself, your children's health and your family's breath. Share a car. This will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution," he tweeted.
Nov 04, 2019
07:32 (IST)
Thick Blanket Of Smog Seen In Delhi On Sunday



Nov 04, 2019
07:29 (IST)
Delhi AQI, Delhi Smog: Centre Reviews Delhi's Pollution Crisis, Gurgaon Schools Shut: 10 Facts
The pollution in Delhi and its adjoining areas reaching a critical stage, the centre indicated that it will keep tabs on the matter. PK Mishra, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, reviewed the situation this evening with senior officials from Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. 
