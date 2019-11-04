'Odd-Even' Scheme In Delhi From Today As Air Pollution Reaches Critical Stage: Live Updates

New Delhi:
Delhi air quality: The pollution in Delhi and neighbouring areas has reached a critical stage.
Starting 8 am today, the Delhi government will implement the "odd-even" traffic rationing scheme as pollution air pollution levels in the city reach apocalyptic levels. Nearly 200 teams of the Delhi Traffic Police have been appointed to ensure compliance and around 5,000 volunteers have been trained to create awareness about the scheme. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's 24-hour average air quality index stood at 494 at 4 pm on Sunday, the highest since November 6, 2016, when it was 497. The pollution levels prompted the administrations in Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and Faridabad to close all government and private schools till November 5. Thirty-seven flights were diverted from the Delhi airport due to low visibility caused by the thick blanket of smoke.
Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi's air quality:
Delhi's Air Quality Worst In 3 Years
Twenty-one of the 37 air quality monitoring stations recorded the AQI between 490 and 500 with air quality sensors at Aya Nagar, Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar and Aurobindo Marg peaked out at 7 pm.
In the National Capital Region (NCR), Faridabad with AQI 493, Noida (494), Ghaziabad (499) and Greater Noida (488), Gurugram (479), also breathed extremely polluted air.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, said the city''s overall AQI reached as high as 708 around 5 pm, which is 14 times the safe level of 0-50. (PTI)
Follow 'Odd-Even" For Your Family's Health, Says Arvind Kejriwal
"Do follow Odd Even for yourself, your children's health and your family's breath. Share a car. This will increase friendship, build relationships, save petrol and reduce pollution," he tweeted.
Thick Blanket Of Smog Seen In Delhi On Sunday